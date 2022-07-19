Provident Trust Co. Sells 5,729 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 10.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $501,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $9.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.14. 17,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.75. The company has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

