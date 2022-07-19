Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Prudential Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PBIP opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Prudential Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2,963.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 115,354.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.