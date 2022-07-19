PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $120.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTC. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.43.

PTC stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

