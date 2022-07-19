Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $270,299.39 and $145.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00486431 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019850 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.
About Public Index Network
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Public Index Network Coin Trading
