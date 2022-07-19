Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379367 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018862 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
Pundi X NEM Coin Profile
Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.