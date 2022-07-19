Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0075 (NPXS)

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,155.92 or 1.00002333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

