Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.31% of Pure Cycle worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 552,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 341,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 252,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,150. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $252.51 million, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

