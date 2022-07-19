Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given a $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $10.00 price target by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 187.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 1,013,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,815. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 960,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,389,000.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,429,974.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,493,600 shares of company stock worth $20,897,109. 35.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

