Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

TRGP stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,277. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

