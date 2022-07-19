Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issued By KeyCorp

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

