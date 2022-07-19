Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Warner Music Group in a report released on Sunday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Warner Music Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Shares of WMG opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

