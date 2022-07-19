Qorvo (QRVO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO):

7/15/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $126.00 to $107.00.

7/11/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

6/29/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

6/28/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2022 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

