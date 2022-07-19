QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0107 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $7,922.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,117.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008166 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
