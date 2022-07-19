Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $74.25 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $104.32 or 0.00470401 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $74.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

