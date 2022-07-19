Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $19,033.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,912.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.81 or 0.06926810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00114839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00653904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00537296 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,420,390 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

