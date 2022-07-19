Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 36,859 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $203,093.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,581,979.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 36,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $203,093.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,581,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 44,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,151,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,198.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 120,199 shares of company stock worth $583,906 and sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quest Resource Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.