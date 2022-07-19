QuickSwap (QUICK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $87.50 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $29.56 million and $87.50 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $90.36 or 0.00387630 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00359488 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.