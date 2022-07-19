Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $20.48. 2,586,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,807. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 491,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,841,000 after acquiring an additional 176,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

