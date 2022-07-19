Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,211,801.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,124,776.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,124,776.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 493,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

METC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 734,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $511.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

