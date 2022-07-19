RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at RAVE Restaurant Group

Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

