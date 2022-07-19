RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
