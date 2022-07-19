Raymond James Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $54.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:DELL opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies
In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
