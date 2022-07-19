Raymond James Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $54.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

