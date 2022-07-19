Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $3,234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rayonier by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,330,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,578 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rayonier by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In related news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

