RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given a $3.00 Price Target at B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) received a $3.00 price target from equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

RealReal stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 3,915,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.48. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,218 shares of company stock worth $225,485. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 831,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,666 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 53.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 495,288 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

