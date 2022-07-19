Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given New GBX 7,375 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 7,375 ($88.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($111.18) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($83.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,639.29 ($91.32).

Shares of LON:RKT traded up GBX 62 ($0.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,420 ($76.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,066. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($58.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,534 ($78.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £45.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,421.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,213.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,108.66.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($74.29), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($572,965.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

