Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 7,375

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 7,375 ($88.16) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 8,000 ($95.64) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($111.18) to GBX 8,600 ($102.81) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,618.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 574,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

