Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

RCRT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recruiter.com Group news, CFO Judy Krandel acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,902 shares of company stock valued at $80,349. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

