Refinable (FINE) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Refinable (FINE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $228,729.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00386664 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

