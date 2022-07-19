Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $593.59. 4,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,359. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

