Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded up $9.05 on Tuesday, reaching $595.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,359. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.59.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.43.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

