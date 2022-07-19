Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 375 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $321.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $305.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.