Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 4,471 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KO opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
