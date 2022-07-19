Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $268.65 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

