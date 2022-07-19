Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.16. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

