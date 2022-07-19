Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $21.33 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 199,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.03.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

