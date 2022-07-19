Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

