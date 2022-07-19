Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $76.21 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 889,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,213,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

