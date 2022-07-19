Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 15,866 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.24.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.