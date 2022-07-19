Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 173 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,956,000 after buying an additional 253,997 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,880,000 after buying an additional 211,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.