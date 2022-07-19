Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

