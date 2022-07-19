Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 4,091 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWC stock opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $158.05.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

