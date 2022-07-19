Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6 %

RGLS opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.20. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

