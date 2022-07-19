Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.33. 935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.07% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

