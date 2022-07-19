REPO (REPO) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million

REPO (REPO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $81,947.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00364074 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

