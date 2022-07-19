Request Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $126.73 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,846,320 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

