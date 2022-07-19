Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trane Technologies plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

TT opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.12. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

