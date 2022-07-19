Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ashland Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Ashland Global Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. StockNews.com raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NYSE:ASH opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

