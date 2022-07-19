Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 19th (AML, ARBB, BEG, BLTG, BRBY, BVC, DARK, DCC, DLG, ESYS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 19th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,300 ($15.54) target price on the stock.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.71) target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price target on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.17) price target on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 5,550 ($66.35) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 323 ($3.86) target price on the stock.

essensys (LON:ESYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 368 ($4.40) target price on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on the stock.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on the stock.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.32) target price on the stock.

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.15) target price on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.