Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 19th (AML, ARBB, BEG, BLTG, BRBY, BVC, DARK, DCC, DLG, ESYS)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 19th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,300 ($15.54) target price on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.71) target price on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price target on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.17) price target on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 5,550 ($66.35) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 323 ($3.86) target price on the stock.

essensys (LON:ESYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 368 ($4.40) target price on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on the stock.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on the stock.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.32) target price on the stock.

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.15) target price on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.