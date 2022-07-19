Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fortive (FTV)

Fortive (NYSE: FTV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $84.00 to $78.00.

7/18/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Fortive stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,104. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

