Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.25 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

