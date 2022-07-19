Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.97.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $426.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 387.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

